Lillian Jones Allen, 96, of Louisville, formerly of Buffalo, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Louisville East Post Acute Care.



She was retired from the LaRue County Board of Education after 24-plus years as a teacher's assistant at Buffalo, Magnolia and Hodgenville elementary schools. She was a member of Mount Tabor Baptist Church, where she was Bible school director and a Sunday school teacher for many years. She also was a member of the Buffalo Garden Club, a Sunrise Manor Nursing Home volunteer and an avid quilter.



Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Haynes Allen; her parents, Morris Leonard and Hallie Moss Lee Jones; a son-in-law, Gordon Bright; a sister, Arlene Carman; and a brother, James C. Jones.



Survivors include two daughters, Kay Bright of Sonora and Carol (Gene) Hornback of Louisville; two grandsons, Charlie (Allison) Hornback and Jimmy (Samantha) Hornback; and two great-grandsons, Colt Haynes Hornback and Theodore "Teddy" Charles Hornback.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Mount Tabor Baptist Church in Buffalo with Brother Barry Fields officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.



Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.

