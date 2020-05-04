Lillian White Strickland, 95, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
She was a native of Langley, Arkansas, and loved her family, traveling and Bingo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul D. Strickland; a son, Gary Paul Strickland; and her parents, Nick and Rena Snow White; and six siblings.
She is survived by two children, Jo Rena House of Elizabethtown and Randy Strickland (Renee) of Amherst, Ohio; five grandchildren, Mike Strickland (Karen), Ryan Strickland, Nick Strickland (Missy), Inge Strickland and Amanda Norton (Mike); six great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Amber, Benjamin, Christian, Mary and Annabelle; four great-great-grandchildren, Mikey, Jordanne, Wyatt and Bella; and a special niece, Charlotte Jo Eddy Ayers.
A private graveside service will be held at North Hardin Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Ernie Bagley and Ryan Willsay officiating.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 5, 2020