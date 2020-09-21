1/1
Lillie Marie French Flewwellin
Lillie Marie French Flewwellin, 75, a resident of Hodgenville since 1984 and a native of Sunfish, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at her son's residence in Hodgenville.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church where she sang in the choir and was on the parish council for many years. She was retired from the LaRue County Detention Center and was also a member of the Melody Makers, the house band at Maggie Owen's barn dance for many years. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Marie was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Alma Hayes; her father, Jim French; her stepmother, Lillie French; three brothers, James "Cotton" French, Clarence "Red" French and Joseph Howard French; and a son-in-law, Aaron Barnes.

She is survived by two daughters, Renee (Kevin) Strock and Karen Barnes, all of Hodgenville; a son, Arthur (Tammy) Hawkins of Hodgenville; six grandchildren, Jason Key, Matthew Strock, Austin Hawkins (McKayla), Kelsey Key, Aiden Hawkins and Seth Strock; three stepgrandchildren, Dylan (Whitney) Barnes, Austin (Alley) Barnes and Danielle Barnes; a great-granddaughter, Peyton Hawkins; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Oliver, Aria and Willow Barnes; three sisters, Zella Erb of Cincinnati, Liz Bush and Donna (James) Guest, all of Brownsville; and a brother, Leon (Sharon) French of Cincinnati.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church with the Rev. Brian Kenney and the Rev. Pablo Hernandez officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.

Memorial gifts should take the form of donations to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 208 S. Walters Ave., Hodgenville, KY 42748.

Condolences may be expressed at bennett-bertram.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 21 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
