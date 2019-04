Linda Gail Ard, 72, of Hodgenville, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at her residence.She was a member of Three Forks Bacon Creek Baptist Church in Hammonsville and was a retired supervisor at Nationwide Uniform Corp. in Hodgenville after 41 years of service.She was preceded in death by her parents, Rich­ard Christopher and Christola Franklin Boyd and two brothers, Richard Boyd and Mark Dwayne Boyd.She is survived by her husband, of 57 years, Thomas Ard; a daughter, Marsha (Patrick) Master­son of Shepherdsville; a son, Ricky (Kristi) Ard of Magnolia; a brother, Ervin (Betty) Boyd of Munfordville; four grandchildren, Corey Masterson, Lauren Woosley, Kyle Woosley and Daniel Ard ;and a great-grandson, Aaron Neal.The funeral is at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bro. Darren Wolfordofficiating. Burial follows in Hammonsville Cemetery.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday and after 9 a.m. EDT Wednesday at the funeral home.Condolences may be expressed at www.dixon-rogers.com.