Linda Gail Ard, 72, of Hodgenville, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at her residence.
She was a member of Three Forks Bacon Creek Baptist Church in Hammonsville and was a retired supervisor at Nationwide Uniform Corp. in Hodgenville after 41 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Christopher and Christola Franklin Boyd and two brothers, Richard Boyd and Mark Dwayne Boyd.
She is survived by her husband, of 57 years, Thomas Ard; a daughter, Marsha (Patrick) Masterson of Shepherdsville; a son, Ricky (Kristi) Ard of Magnolia; a brother, Ervin (Betty) Boyd of Munfordville; four grandchildren, Corey Masterson, Lauren Woosley, Kyle Woosley and Daniel Ard ;and a great-grandson, Aaron Neal.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bro. Darren Wolford
officiating. Burial follows in Hammonsville Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday and after 9 a.m. EDT Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.dixon-rogers.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 30, 2019