Linda Gail Ard

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Gail Ard.
Service Information
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
31 E and Lavenia Lane
Magnolia, KY
42757
(270)-324-3291
Obituary
Send Flowers

Linda Gail Ard, 72, of Hodgenville, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at her residence.

She was a member of Three Forks Bacon Creek Baptist Church in Hammonsville and was a retired supervisor at Nationwide Uniform Corp. in Hodgenville after 41 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rich­ard Christopher and Christola Franklin Boyd and two brothers, Richard Boyd and Mark Dwayne Boyd.

She is survived by her husband, of 57 years, Thomas Ard; a daughter, Marsha (Patrick) Master­son of Shepherdsville; a son, Ricky (Kristi) Ard of Magnolia; a brother, Ervin (Betty) Boyd of Munfordville; four grandchildren, Corey Masterson, Lauren Woosley, Kyle Woosley and Daniel Ard ;and a great-grandson, Aaron Neal.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bro. Darren Wolford
officiating. Burial follows in Hammonsville Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday and after 9 a.m. EDT Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.dixon-rogers.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.