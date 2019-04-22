Linda Lee Miller Salsman, 79, of Hodgenville, passed away, Monday, April 22, 2019, at her residence.
She was retired from Bussmann in Elizabethtown after several years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Burton and Thelma Sallee Miller; and two brothers, Donald Miller and Danny Miller.
Survivors include a son, Mark (Melissa) Salsman of Sonora; a daughter, Charlotte (Ed) Owens of Hodgenville; a sister, Bonnie Miller of Hodgenville; a brother, Larry (Connie) Miller of Hodgenville; six grandchildren, Bradley Wayne (Jessica) Vittitow, Michael (Michelle) Vittitow, Corey (Krista) Salsman, Cody Salsman, Brandon Perkins and Brad (Desiree) Perkins; and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 23, 2019