Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Mae Hornback Benningfield. View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 29 W. Western Ave. Sonora , KY 42776 (270)-369-7444 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Manakee Funeral Home 29 W. Western Ave. Sonora , KY 42776 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM Manakee Funeral Home 29 W. Western Ave. Sonora , KY 42776 View Map Funeral 1:00 PM Olive Hill Missionary Baptist Church Sonora , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Mae Hornback Benningfield, 79, of Sonora, went to her eternal home Saturday, April 27, 2019, surrounded by family at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was born Feb. 5, 1940, in Millerstown as the daughter of Ova and Effie Floyd. She was a member of Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church, a homemaker, a farmer's wife, dedicated mother and granny. She cherished the simple things in this life: her family, friends, gardening, crafting and flowers.



Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Royce Dean Hornback; her parents; a son, Gregory Dean Hornback; two daughters, Rita Cruse and Rebecca Jaggers; five brothers, Renzell Floyd, Dallas Floyd, Georgie Floyd, Carlos Floyd and Albert Floyd; and two sisters, Ressie Brooks and Shirley Johnston.



She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Rick) Kerr of White Mills; eight grandchildren, Shannon Hayes, Matthew Kerr, Natasha Colondonata, Hunter Kerr, Joshua Cruse, Tiffany Soper, Tylor Cruse and Autumn Jaggers, great-grandchildren, Sydney and Isabel Hayes, Natalie and Nolan Mitchell, Piper Colondonata, Olivia Sutherland and Karson Price, four sisters, Loraine Meredith, Sharon Likins, Anna Milliner and Judy Brickhouse; and a brother, Tellas Floyd. In addition, she also is survived by a long-time friend and caretaker Patty Bruce and a special niece and caretaker Jennifer Armoure.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Olive Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Sonora with the Rev. Dennis Estes officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora.



Condolences may be expressed at Linda Mae Hornback Benningfield, 79, of Sonora, went to her eternal home Saturday, April 27, 2019, surrounded by family at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.She was born Feb. 5, 1940, in Millerstown as the daughter of Ova and Effie Floyd. She was a member of Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church, a homemaker, a farmer's wife, dedicated mother and granny. She cherished the simple things in this life: her family, friends, gardening, crafting and flowers.Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Royce Dean Hornback; her parents; a son, Gregory Dean Hornback; two daughters, Rita Cruse and Rebecca Jaggers; five brothers, Renzell Floyd, Dallas Floyd, Georgie Floyd, Carlos Floyd and Albert Floyd; and two sisters, Ressie Brooks and Shirley Johnston.She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Rick) Kerr of White Mills; eight grandchildren, Shannon Hayes, Matthew Kerr, Natasha Colondonata, Hunter Kerr, Joshua Cruse, Tiffany Soper, Tylor Cruse and Autumn Jaggers, great-grandchildren, Sydney and Isabel Hayes, Natalie and Nolan Mitchell, Piper Colondonata, Olivia Sutherland and Karson Price, four sisters, Loraine Meredith, Sharon Likins, Anna Milliner and Judy Brickhouse; and a brother, Tellas Floyd. In addition, she also is survived by a long-time friend and caretaker Patty Bruce and a special niece and caretaker Jennifer Armoure.The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Olive Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Sonora with the Rev. Dennis Estes officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora.Condolences may be expressed at www.manakeefuneralhome.com. Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close