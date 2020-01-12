Linda Marie Davis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Marie Davis.
Service Information
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2204
Obituary
Send Flowers

Linda Marie Davis, 57, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

She was a former employee of the CSX Corp.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Lillian Rose Booth Davis; a brother, Larry Davis; and a sister, Lisa Compton.

Survivors include her sister, Lois Prahl; a niece, Sarah Compton; a nephew, Jarrett Prahl; her best friend, Angela Buckles; and Tyler Boggs, who helped care for her.

Cremation was chosen with no services scheduled at this time.

To leave a condolence or light a candle of remembrance go to trowbridgefh.com.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.