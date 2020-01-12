Linda Marie Davis, 57, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a former employee of the CSX Corp.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Lillian Rose Booth Davis; a brother, Larry Davis; and a sister, Lisa Compton.
Survivors include her sister, Lois Prahl; a niece, Sarah Compton; a nephew, Jarrett Prahl; her best friend, Angela Buckles; and Tyler Boggs, who helped care for her.
Cremation was chosen with no services scheduled at this time.
To leave a condolence or light a candle of remembrance go to trowbridgefh.com.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 13, 2020