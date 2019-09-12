Linda P. Watts

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda P. Watts.
Service Information
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY
40065
(502)-633-1266
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Linda P. Watts, formerly Linda P. Richardson, 75, of Waddy, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Louisville.

She was a member of Van Buren Church of Christ. She worked as a teacher's assistant in Fort Knox Community Schools and had worked several years at McDonald's in Shelbyville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Shafter Watts; her twin brother, Lindel Earl Payton; and a sister, Olga Hawks.

Survivors include her two sons, Jeffrey W. Richardson (Tiffany) of Waddy and Steven K. Richardson (Lynnette) of Simpsonville; a daughter, Kathy Lynne Edwards (Quinn) of Shelbyville; seven grandchildren, a great-grandchild; her four sisters, Thelma Jordan of Florida, Janice Hardin of Elizabethtown, Mary Woodring of Rineyville and Joyce Olsen of Florida; and a brother, Dale Payton of Elizabethtown.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville with the Rev. Matt Ashby officiating. Burial follows in Best Cemetery in Anderson County.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues from noon until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Van Buren Church of Christ, 1057 Pleasant Grove Ridge Road, Mt. Eden, KY 40046.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.