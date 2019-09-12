Linda P. Watts, formerly Linda P. Richardson, 75, of Waddy, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Louisville.
She was a member of Van Buren Church of Christ. She worked as a teacher's assistant in Fort Knox Community Schools and had worked several years at McDonald's in Shelbyville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Shafter Watts; her twin brother, Lindel Earl Payton; and a sister, Olga Hawks.
Survivors include her two sons, Jeffrey W. Richardson (Tiffany) of Waddy and Steven K. Richardson (Lynnette) of Simpsonville; a daughter, Kathy Lynne Edwards (Quinn) of Shelbyville; seven grandchildren, a great-grandchild; her four sisters, Thelma Jordan of Florida, Janice Hardin of Elizabethtown, Mary Woodring of Rineyville and Joyce Olsen of Florida; and a brother, Dale Payton of Elizabethtown.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville with the Rev. Matt Ashby officiating. Burial follows in Best Cemetery in Anderson County.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues from noon until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Van Buren Church of Christ, 1057 Pleasant Grove Ridge Road, Mt. Eden, KY 40046.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 13, 2019