Linda Rose Fizer, 72, of Vine Grove, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at her home.



She retired from AAFES, USREC at Fort Knox and was a lifetime member of the Post No. 10281 ladies auxiliary. She enjoyed spending her days cross stitching and spending her time with family.



She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Thelma Wright; a brother, Charles Wright; and a sister, Pat Yarbrough.



Survivors include her six children, Carl (Kelly) T. Everhart of Elizabethtown, Claudia (Todd Dorris) Brooke Raymond of Barstow, California, Shay (Meka) Fizer of Radcliff, Lance (Angie) Fizer of Elizabethtown, Michael (Mona) Fizer of Elizabethtown and Susie (Mike) DeRuiter of Radcliff; two sisters, Alice Brewer of Radcliff and Diana Burnett of Texas; four grandchildren, Brina Everhart, Carley Everhart, David Raymond and Paige Terredanio; and a host of extended family.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in Vine Grove Cemetery.



Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Expression of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus of Central Kentucky, 105 Diecks Dr, Elizabethtown KY 42701.

