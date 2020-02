Linda Sue McDaniel, 75, of Cookeville, Tennessee, passed from this life Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.She was born Monday, Aug. 21, 1944, in Monterey, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Roosevelt and Emma Easter Stamps.In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Hawke; a son, Brian Hawke; and eight brothers and sisters.Linda is survived by two daughters, Linda Shannon and Gina Hawke; a sister, Betty Logsdon; a stepdaughter, Angel Smithers; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a great-grandchild on the way; and Princess Diana, her loving dog.The funeral for Linda is at 10 a.m. CST Saturday, Feb. 8, in the chapel of Crest Lawn Funeral Home in Cookeville with Brother John Herron officiating. Interment follows in Browns Mill Cemetery in Cookeville.Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. CST Friday at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to help with final expenses.Visit www.crestlawnmemorial.com and sign the online guest register and send a message to the family.Crest Lawn Funeral Home in Cookeville is in charge of arrangements.