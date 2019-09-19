Linda Sue McKinley, 66, of Toney, Alabama, formerly of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
Survivors include her husband, Jim McKinley; a son, John Jordan; two daughters, Melissa Baumgardner and Kimberly Jordan; a stepson, Jimmy McKinley; seven grandchildren, a great-grandchild and a stepgrandson.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Randy Buckles officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 20, 2019