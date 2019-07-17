Linez Denice "Nez" Williams, 66, of Louisville, and formerly of Radcliff, was welcomed into Heaven on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Nez was born Feb. 4, 1953, in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Edward Frazier; and two sisters, Joycelyn Franklin and Katherine Frazier.
She is survived by a daughter, Noel Avery; three sons, Juan (Gwen) and Steven Avery and Ja'Mel (Toni) Frazier; a sister, Cynthia (Joe) Frazier Ferrell; and four brothers, Gregory, Everett "Arnold," Eris and Phillip (Deborah) Frazier. Left to cherish her memory are 14 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, an uncle, John Holden Jr., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Nez's life begins at 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Peace Presbyterian Church, 4210 E. Indian Trail, Louisville.
Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, and from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the church.
