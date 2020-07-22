1/1
Lisa Ann Smith
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa Ann Smith, 56, of Ekron, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her residence.

Lisa was born April 14, 1964, in Elizabethtown, the daughter of George B. and JoAnne Couch Haley.

Lisa was a member of the First Baptist Church in Brandenburg. She enjoyed gardening and growing her beautiful flowers and swimming with her daughter at the pool and beach. Lisa loved the outdoors and spending as much time with her family and friends as possible.

Survivors include her loving husband, Craig Smith; a daughter, Jessie Grace Smith; her parents, George B. and JoAnne Haley; a brother, Timothy Joe (Kovanna) Haley of Brandenburg; two nieces, Kristin (Ben) Powers and Jennifer (Kyle) Pullem; and three great-nieces.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, from the chapel of Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg. Burial follows in Cap Anderson Cemetery in Brandenburg.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Downs Syndrome of Louisville, 5001 South Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville, KY 40291.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hager Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hager Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral
11:00 AM
Hager Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street
Brandenburg, KY 40108
(270) 422-2132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved