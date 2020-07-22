Lisa Ann Smith, 56, of Ekron, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her residence.



Lisa was born April 14, 1964, in Elizabethtown, the daughter of George B. and JoAnne Couch Haley.



Lisa was a member of the First Baptist Church in Brandenburg. She enjoyed gardening and growing her beautiful flowers and swimming with her daughter at the pool and beach. Lisa loved the outdoors and spending as much time with her family and friends as possible.



Survivors include her loving husband, Craig Smith; a daughter, Jessie Grace Smith; her parents, George B. and JoAnne Haley; a brother, Timothy Joe (Kovanna) Haley of Brandenburg; two nieces, Kristin (Ben) Powers and Jennifer (Kyle) Pullem; and three great-nieces.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, from the chapel of Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg. Burial follows in Cap Anderson Cemetery in Brandenburg.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Downs Syndrome of Louisville, 5001 South Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville, KY 40291.





