1/
Lisa Carol Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa Carol Brown, 61, of Upton, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her residence.

She was born in Louisville to Norman Gumm and Dixie Hay Miller. She was an office clerk for Hanson Aggregates for 37 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Moenica Guerin.

Survivors include her loving husband, James "Double J" Brown of Upton; six sisters, Jeri Lynn (Joe) Stone of Campbellsville, Connie Noe of Hodgenville, Kimberly (Bubba) Scallon of Deridder, Louisiana, Mary Kathleen Gumm of Louisiana, Colleen (Berk) Bunzey of Lavelle, Florida, and Vickie (Mark) Baldwin of Seattle, Washington; three brothers, Dennis Gumm of Port Arthur, Texas, William (Cathy) Gumm of Black Gnat and Al (Angie) Mulkey of Seattle; and many nieces, nephews and special friends.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton. Burial follows in O'Banion Family Cemetery.

Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 2 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral
01:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Manakee Funeral Home
215 North Walnut Street
Upton, KY 42784
270-369-7444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved