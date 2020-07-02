Lisa Carol Brown, 61, of Upton, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her residence.



She was born in Louisville to Norman Gumm and Dixie Hay Miller. She was an office clerk for Hanson Aggregates for 37 years.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Moenica Guerin.



Survivors include her loving husband, James "Double J" Brown of Upton; six sisters, Jeri Lynn (Joe) Stone of Campbellsville, Connie Noe of Hodgenville, Kimberly (Bubba) Scallon of Deridder, Louisiana, Mary Kathleen Gumm of Louisiana, Colleen (Berk) Bunzey of Lavelle, Florida, and Vickie (Mark) Baldwin of Seattle, Washington; three brothers, Dennis Gumm of Port Arthur, Texas, William (Cathy) Gumm of Black Gnat and Al (Angie) Mulkey of Seattle; and many nieces, nephews and special friends.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton. Burial follows in O'Banion Family Cemetery.



Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.





