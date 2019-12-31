Lita Damon

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lita Damon.
Service Information
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-2245
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Christopher Parish
Radcliff, KY
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central
Radcliff, KY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lita Damon, 71, of Radcliff, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Baptist Health in Louisville.

Mrs. Damon was a member of St. Christopher Parish in Radcliff.

Survivors include her husband, Rodney Damon of Radcliff; a daughter, Edna Ballengee, and her husband, Scott, of Radcliff; a son, Jimmy Machell of Fort Knox; four grandchildren, Sam, Chris, Lisa and Victoria; four great-grandchildren, Shawn, Felicity, Charley and Darian; and a host of family and friends.

A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Damon is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Christopher Parish in Radcliff.

A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Monday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.