Lita Damon, 71, of Radcliff, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Baptist Health in Louisville.
Mrs. Damon was a member of St. Christopher Parish in Radcliff.
Survivors include her husband, Rodney Damon of Radcliff; a daughter, Edna Ballengee, and her husband, Scott, of Radcliff; a son, Jimmy Machell of Fort Knox; four grandchildren, Sam, Chris, Lisa and Victoria; four great-grandchildren, Shawn, Felicity, Charley and Darian; and a host of family and friends.
A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Damon is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Christopher Parish in Radcliff.
A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Monday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 1, 2020