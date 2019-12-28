Lloyd Leon Smith

Service Information
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-2245
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Obituary
Lloyd Leon Smith, 77, of Radcliff, passed away Thurs­day, Dec. 26, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hos­pital in Elizabethtown.

Mr. Smith was retired from the United States Army and a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was also a member of Post No. 10281 in Vine Grove.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Joy Smith.

Survivors include four children, Sheila M. Smith of Smiths Station, Alabama, Billy W. Smith of Germany, Linda G. Palmer of Columbia, South Carolina and Roger D. Smith of Japan; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral for Mr. Smith is at noon Friday, Jan. 3, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Entombment follows in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019
