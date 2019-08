Lloyd W. Blackston, 88, of Radcliff, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center.Mr. Blackston was retired from the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He also was retired from Gates Rubber Co. in Elizabethtown.Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Helga Blackston of Radcliff; a daughter, Patti McKinley and her husband, Kent, of Clarksville, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Michelle Austin and Leslie Tingle; a sister, Mary Clemens; a special niece, Karen; and a host of family and friends.The funeral for Mr. Blackston is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.Visitation is from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday and from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.Condolences may be expressed at www.chismfamilyfunerals.com.