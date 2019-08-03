Lloyd W. Blackston, 88, of Radcliff, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center.
Mr. Blackston was retired from the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He also was retired from Gates Rubber Co. in Elizabethtown.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Helga Blackston of Radcliff; a daughter, Patti McKinley and her husband, Kent, of Clarksville, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Michelle Austin and Leslie Tingle; a sister, Mary Clemens; a special niece, Karen; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral for Mr. Blackston is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday and from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 4, 2019