Logan Alexander-Riley Goodman, 23, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at his home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Logan Alexander-Riley Goodman.
He was a native of Hardin County, a 2014 graduate of Central Hardin High School and worked for Amaray as a forklift driver. He was an avid video game player and liked to drag race at U.S. 60 Dragway in Hardinsburg. He loved his dogs, Daxter, Chief and Jazzy, and his cat, Sassy.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Joe Ann Riley; and great-grandfather, Bobby Peters.
He is survived by his parents, Tim and Denise Goodman; three brothers, Jeremy, Trent and Brandon Goodman; his niece and nephews, Alyssa, Collin "Woo Woo" and Aiden; grandmother, Barbara Willyard; grandfather, Whayne Riley; great-grandmother, Ruby Peters; his best friend, Logan Crutcher; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service is at 4 p.m. Sunday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2019