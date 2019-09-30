Lois Balderson Barnett, 97, of Elizabethtown, born Oct. 6, 1921, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Kensington Center in Elizabethtown.
She was a member of First Christian Church, where she was a choir director and she also was a piano teacher.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Brother Roy Rutherford Barnett Jr.; and a daughter, Josephine Udel Brown.
Survivors include a daughter, Frances Roanne Manett; and two grandchildren, Josh and Corrine Brown.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Hardin Memorial Park in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 1, 2019