Lois Balderson Barnett

Lois Balderson Barnett, 97, of Elizabethtown, born Oct. 6, 1921, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Kensington Center in Elizabethtown.

She was a member of First Christian Church, where she was a choir director and she also was a piano teacher.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Brother Roy Rutherford Barnett Jr.; and a daughter, Josephine Udel Brown.

Survivors include a daughter, Frances Roanne Manett; and two grandchildren, Josh and Corrine Brown.

A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Hardin Memorial Park in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 1, 2019
