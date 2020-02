Lois Gene Joubert, 78, of Upton, passed away Fri­day, Feb. 21, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.She was born in Horse Cave to Herbert and Nellie Adams Mauldin. She was a homemaker.She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, James Mauldin, Jr.; twin sister, Imogene Dailey; a sister, Eunice Siler; an infant daughter, Loretta Lynn Kerrick; and an infant son, Michael Kerrick.She is survived by her loving husband, Alfred Joubert of Upton; two sons, Barney "Lewis" Kerrick of Upton and Don Holly (Misty) Stinson of Nashville, Tennessee; a daughter, Lori Kerrick of Nashville, Tennessee; two sisters, Elizabeth "Ann" (Harold) Williamson of Hodgenville and Anna Pearl (Donald) Edelen of Upton; two brothers, William "Joe" Mouldin of Buffalo and Isaac "Ike" Mouldin of Upton; eight grandchildren, William, Steven, Scotty, Logan, Adam, Carson, Becky and Beth; and three great-grandchildren.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton with burial in the Elizabethtown City Cemetery.Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and continues from 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday.