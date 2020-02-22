Lois Gene Joubert, 78, of Upton, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was born in Horse Cave to Herbert and Nellie Adams Mauldin. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, James Mauldin, Jr.; twin sister, Imogene Dailey; a sister, Eunice Siler; an infant daughter, Loretta Lynn Kerrick; and an infant son, Michael Kerrick.
She is survived by her loving husband, Alfred Joubert of Upton; two sons, Barney "Lewis" Kerrick of Upton and Don Holly (Misty) Stinson of Nashville, Tennessee; a daughter, Lori Kerrick of Nashville, Tennessee; two sisters, Elizabeth "Ann" (Harold) Williamson of Hodgenville and Anna Pearl (Donald) Edelen of Upton; two brothers, William "Joe" Mouldin of Buffalo and Isaac "Ike" Mouldin of Upton; eight grandchildren, William, Steven, Scotty, Logan, Adam, Carson, Becky and Beth; and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton with burial in the Elizabethtown City Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and continues from 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2020