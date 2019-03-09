Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois June Oliver. View Sign

Lois June Oliver, 86, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at Baptist East in Louisville.



She was born in Glendale to Leonard L. Caswell and Lucille (Abbott) Caswell. She was a cafeteria worker for Elizabethtown Independent Schools and a member of Elizabethtown First Church of the Nazarene.



In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by one son, Robert Oliver, as well as two brothers and three sisters.



Lois is survived by her loving husband, Alex R. Oliver of Elizabethtown; two sons, Martin Oliver of Elizabethtown and Stephen (Tara) Oliver of Louisville; two daughters, Terry Ann Oliver of Elizabethtown and Lisa Oliver Gray (Michael) of Nashville; a brother, Richard (Linda) Caswell of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Jordan, Eric, Alyson, Hayden and Harper; and three great-grandchildren: Alex, Hudson and Brooks.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Glenn Chasteen officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park in Elizabethtown.



Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Monday and continues until the time of service at the funeral home.



