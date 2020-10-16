1/1
Lola Beatrice Freeman
1934 - 2020
Lola Beatrice Freeman, 86, of Rineyville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Freeman was born Aug. 19, 1934, in Arora, Alaska, to the late Claudie and Luretta Parker. Lola gave her life to Christ at an early age. She was a member of Powerhouse of Praise & Deliverance under Apostle T.L. Hope and had served as an usher for more than 50 years. Mrs. Freeman will be greatly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. E.V. Freeman, whom she married March 9, 1952; and two brothers, Curtis Parker and Bobby Parker.

She leaves behind four children, Ernest "Ray" Freeman, Joyce Ann Bunch and her husband, Brian Steven Bunch Sr., Daniel "Danny" Freeman and his wife, Artina "Tee" Freeman and Towanda Luretta Hope; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a brother, David Parker; a sister, Mattie Bee Parker; and a host of extended family and friends.

A service for Mrs. Freeman is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Powerhouse of Praise & Deliverance, 1105 Woodland Drive in Elizabethtown.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 16 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Service
10:00 AM
the Powerhouse of Praise & Deliverance
