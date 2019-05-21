Lona Lee Warren Key, 87, of Hodgenville, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
Survivors include two daughters, Rhonda Bush and Sharon Johnson; two sons, Mitchell Key and Johnny Key; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Dr. Paul Richey officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 22, 2019