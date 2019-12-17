Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loren Gale Grubbs. View Sign Service Information Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 (270)-358-4151 Send Flowers Obituary





Loren was a farmer and retired from General Electric with more than 32 years of service. He was a charter member, past president and a 2004 Hall of Fame inductee to the Kentucky Quarterhorse Association, member of the LaRue County Saddle Club, Cloverleaf Saddle Club and Central Kentucky Draft Horse and Mule Association, former state chairman of the Kentucky Farm Bureau Young Farmers' Committee and a member of Nolynn Baptist Church.



Loren was preceded in death by his parents, Daymon and Elizabeth Reynolds Grubbs; a granddaughter, Samantha Grubbs; and a daughter-in-law, Jane Grubbs.



He is survived by five sons, Montie (Myra) Grubbs of Tennessee, Garry (Rollanda) Grubbs and Lenn (Cathy) Grubbs, both of Hodgenville, Steve (Regina) Grubbs of Nicholasville and Dana (Rita) Grubbs of New Haven; four sisters, Joyce (Jimmie) Lee of Mag­nolia, Maxine Bowen of Richmond, Rebecca Akers of Lexington and Lou (Gary) Foster of Mount Washington; two brothers, Bradley (Darlene) Grubbs of Eliza­bethtown and Charlie (Dolly) Grubbs of San Diego, California; eight grandchildren, Valary Grubbs, Lesley Grubbs, Eli Grubbs, Sarah Murray, Mason Grubbs, Houston Grubbs, Ashlen Grubbs and Evan Grubbs; two stepgrandchildren, Sean O'Donley and Stephanie Rasch; and four great-grandchildren, Madison and Drake Murray and Oliver and Hattie Grubbs.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Billy Curle officiating. Burial follows in Big Springs Cemetery in LaRue County.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



