Mrs. Priest was a member of Stithton Baptist Church in Radcliff. For many years, she served alongside her husband, fulfilling many roles within the church he was pastoring. She was a fantastic seamstress, often replicating clothing she had seen in a store. She will be remembered fondly for making everyone's favorite dish, using her great cooking skills, making them feel special.



She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Howard Priest; two grandchildren, Chris Priest and Melinda Priest Willcut; and a brother, Roy Parish.



She is survived by her three sons, Leon (Nadine) Priest of Radcliff, Irvin Priest of Bolivar, Missouri, and Ronnie Priest of Vine Grove; four grandchildren, Cynthia Corbin of Clarksville, Indiana, Phaedra (Barry) Tate of Fairplay, Missouri, Cami Priest of Deslodge, Missouri, and Rachel (Jeremy) Watkins of Rogers, Minnesota; many great-and great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandson.



The funeral is at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. Denver Copeland officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks Veterans Cemetery in St. Louis.



Visitation is from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



