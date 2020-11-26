Lorene Johnson Sherrard, 88, of Vine Grove, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Sherrard was a charter member of Valley View Baptist Church in Vine Grove.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Leon "Shorty" Sherrard; her parents, Lawrence and Ora Johnson; and six sisters, Christine Johnson, Dulcie Drake, Eva Lawson, Delta Richey, Evelyn Drake, Ella V. Bailey.

Survivors include a sister, Mary W. Boling of Vine Grove; three brothers, Elroy Johnson and his wife, Linda, of Elizabethtown, C.W. Johnson and his wife, Jane, of Louisville, and Arnold Johnson and his wife, Roseann, of Rineyville; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Services for Mrs. Sherrard will be private because of the Governor's mandate and pending steps to curtail the rising number of COVID-19 cases throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Burial will be at the Vine Grove Cemetery.

