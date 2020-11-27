Dr. Loretta Jenkins Robinson, 72, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at her residence.



Dr. Robinson was a native of Ocala, Florida, and the daughter of the late Cora Jenkins. She was a member of Lakeside Worship Center where she served as the Christian education director.



Survivors include her husband, Leavy Robinson of Elizabethtown; daughters, Shanta Lyke, Lakesha Strassner (Robert), Tewanna Robinson and LaTonya Robinson; a son, William Allen III (Sheila); 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Lakeside Worship Center in Elizabethtown with Pastor Timothy Nickels officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



