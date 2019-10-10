Loretta Naomi Finley, 74, of Radcliff, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Signature At North Hardin.
She is survived by her husband, Lemuel Finley of Radcliff; a daughter, Lisa K. (Lawrence) Young of Winter Haven, Florida; a granddaughter, Sierra Finley; a grandson, Lance L. Young; and a great-grandson, Se`John Freeman.
A memorial service is at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 25 at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2019