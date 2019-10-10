Loretta Naomi Finley

Service Information
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY
40160
(270)-351-3172
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
View Map
Obituary
Loretta Naomi Finley, 74, of Radcliff, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Signature At North Hardin.

She is survived by her husband, Lemuel Finley of Radcliff; a daughter, Lisa K. (Lawrence) Young of Winter Haven, Florida; a granddaughter, Sierra Finley; a grandson, Lance L. Young; and a great-grandson, Se`John Freeman.

A memorial service is at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff.

Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 25 at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2019
