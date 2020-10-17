1/1
Loretta Partin Clinton
Loretta Partin Clinton, 77, of Radcliff, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, while at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Clinton; two sons, Jackie Partin and Wendell Dewayne Eskridge; a daughter, Jennifer Eskridge; her parents, Pierce Partin and Viola Maidan; and baby Eskridge.

Survivors include a son, Glenn Eskridge and his wife, Debbie of Elizabethtown; three daughters, Dedria Hacker and her husband, Mike of Big Spring, Deania Farrow and her husband, Anthony, of Vine Grove and Tina Buckman and her husband, Paul, of Guston; two sisters, Betty Mason of Pineville and Mary Calloway of Big Spring; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

The funeral for Mrs. Clinton is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in Big Spring Methodist Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 17 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
