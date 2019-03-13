Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine McDougal. View Sign

Lorraine McDougal, 94, of Hodgenville, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville.

Ms. McDougal was a native of Upton and the daughter of the late Morris C. and Lottie Pearl McDougal.

Ms. McDougal was a member of First Baptist Church in Buffalo. She also was a member of the Kentucky Women's Educational Convention, the Zion District Women's Educational Convention and secretary of the Sunday school.

Survivors include her cousins and caregivers, the Rev. William and Eunice Curle of Hodgenville; a niece; a nephew; and a host of other cousins.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Douglas Barbour officiating. Burial follows in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Philpot.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

120 Haycraft Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

270-765-6674 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2019

