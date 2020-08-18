Lorrie Virginia McDowell, 58, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Mrs. McDowell was a member of the Hardin County Church of Christ and had worked for human resources at Fort Knox for 34 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Reba Jeter; four siblings, James Eric Jeter, Christopher Jeter, Sandra Sanderson and Kimberly Monique Jeter.
Survivors include her husband, Charles M. McDowell Jr. of Radcliff; six children, Erika Samuel of Radcliff, Ra'Shon Samuel of Radcliff, Charles McDowell III of Elizabethtown, and Austin McDowell, Demetria McDowell and Lexi McDowell, all of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; eight grandchildren, Dyse Harding, Evonii Boyd, Sa'Peara McDowell, Keni McDowell, Kendaisha McDowell, Jaden McDowell, Bell McDowell and Abby McDowell; four siblings, Karen Jeter Frazier, Richard Jeter, Courtney Jeter and Le'Andre Jeter; and a host of family and friends.
A funeral for Mrs. McDowell is at noon Monday, Aug. 24, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Michael Golwitzer and Michael Parks officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
A drive-thru visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Visitation also will be held from 9 a.m. until noon Monday at the funeral home.
