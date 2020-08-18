1/1
Lorrie Virginia McDowell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorrie Virginia McDowell, 58, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Mrs. McDowell was a member of the Hardin County Church of Christ and had worked for human resources at Fort Knox for 34 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Reba Jeter; four siblings, James Eric Jeter, Christopher Jeter, Sandra Sanderson and Kimberly Monique Jeter.

Survivors include her husband, Charles M. McDowell Jr. of Radcliff; six children, Erika Samuel of Radcliff, Ra'Shon Samuel of Radcliff, Charles McDowell III of Elizabethtown, and Austin McDowell, Demetria McDowell and Lexi McDowell, all of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; eight grandchildren, Dyse Harding, Evonii Boyd, Sa'Peara McDowell, Keni McDowell, Kendaisha McDowell, Jaden McDowell, Bell McDowell and Abby McDowell; four siblings, Karen Jeter Frazier, Richard Jeter, Courtney Jeter and Le'Andre Jeter; and a host of family and friends.

A funeral for Mrs. McDowell is at noon Monday, Aug. 24, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Michael Golwitzer and Michael Parks officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

A drive-thru visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Visitation also will be held from 9 a.m. until noon Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral
12:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved