Lottie Mae Drake, 88, of Vine Grove, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Parrs at Springhurst in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Verner Drake; and a sister, Aliene Elsler.
She is survived by her three children, Nancy Basham, Pam Dawes and Mike (Coneathea) Drake; four grandchildren, Michelle Thompson Lang, Paul Dawes, Jeff Dawes and Tennille Hicks; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, John Caswell.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.nebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 14, 2019