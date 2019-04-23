Louella S. Floyd

Louella S. Floyd, 96, of White Mills, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, April 23, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was a loving mother and grandmother. Louella was a seamstress for E-Town Sportswear for 29 years and a member of Center Point Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Earl Floyd; her father, Archie Sanders; her mother, Blanch Sanders Nichols; three sons, Donald Clinton Floyd, Earl Lewis Floyd and Earl Michael Floyd; a daughter, Anna Mae Floyd; two brothers, Kenneth Sanders and the Rev. Earl Sanders; two sisters, Velmo Hornback and Elverda Sanders; and a grandson, Stephen Stribling.

Survivors include a sister, Evelyn Floyd of Elizabethtown; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Sanders of Upton; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Floyd of White Mills; seven grandchildren, Lewis Floyd, Donna Fisher, Dorian Clinton Floyd, Travis Reed, Tommy Reed, Marty Cardin and Tamyra Miller; 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with the Rev. Doug Sanders officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2019
