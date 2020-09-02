1/1
Louie Adron Morgan
Louie Adron Morgan, 85, of Rineyville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at home.

He was born in Rineyville to Abraham and Emma Mae Daugherty Morgan. He was a farmer and welder. He loved helping other people. He was a longtime member of New Salem Baptist Church, a deacon, Sunday school teacher and song leader for 29 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannette Morgan; his parents; several brothers and sisters; two daughters-in-law, Stephanie and Cathy Morgan; and a grandson, Joshua Morgan.

Survivors include three sons, Roger (Patricia), Mark (Debbie) and Steven (Morna) Morgan, all of Rineyville; a daughter, Jennifer (David) McCoy of Rineyville; three sisters, Margie Sharp, Jane Lucas and Sue Hayden; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at New Salem Baptist Church near Rineyville with the Revs. Gary Kasey and David Smith officiating. Burial follows in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required every visitor wear a face mask or face cover.

Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 2 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
New Salem Baptist Church
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
New Salem Baptist Church
SEP
4
Funeral
11:00 AM
New Salem Baptist Church
