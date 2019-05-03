Louis Edward "Lou" Knott, 82, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.



He was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown and a retired marketing manager for American Parts System (APS) in Florida.



Lou was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Doris Johnson Knott; and a stepson, Jeff Blakeman.



Suvivors include his wife, Wilma Hazle Knott; a son, Byron Lewis (Linda) Knott of Breckenridge County; two stepsons, Fred Blakeman of Rineyville and Phillip Blakeman of Buffalo; a sister, Darlene (Wayne) Bennett of Breckenridge County; and three grandchildren, Ben Knott, Nick Knott and Megan Knott.



The funeral is at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Emory Riley officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.



Visitation begins at noon Sunday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the , 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.