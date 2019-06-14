Louis M. Whelan, 87, of Brandenburg, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of North Hardin.
Survivors include a brother, William "Bill" Whelan.
The funeral is at 12:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday, June 18, in the chapel of Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. EDT Monday and continues at 9 a.m. EDT Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or to the , 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 15, 2019