Louise Antonini Clark, 92, of Vine Grove, formerly of Bronx, New York, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Mrs. Clark was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church in Radcliff.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Thomas Clark; and her parents, Carlo and Nancy Antonini.
Survivors include three daughters, Cynthia Adonetto and her husband, Anthony, of Vine Grove, Nancy Wesson and her husband, Kennedy, of Elizabethtown and Maria Clark of Bronx; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a nephew, Michael Angelo Diaz.
The funeral for Mrs. Clark is at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with the Rev. Faron Knopp officiating. Cremation follows the services.
Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Mill Creek Baptist Church, 1182 Jones Street, Radcliff, KY 40160
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 21, 2019