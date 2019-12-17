Louise Pullen, 79, of Elizabethtown, went to be with family, friends and her loving husband of 29 years on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.



She was born to the late Russell P. "Buster" and Bettie L. Reed Coogle. She was a native of Hardin County. Louise was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church and a retired school bus driver for Hardin County Schools. She was a member of Order of Eastern Star Chapter No. 174.



Louise is survived by two daughters, Janet (Mark) Givan of Elizabethtown and Jane (Bobby) Embry of Magnolia; a brother, Russell (Chris) Coogle Jr. of Cecilia; two sisters, Rosalean Clem of Elizabethtown and Marilyn (Gordon) Overturf of Rineyville; two grandsons, Christopher Moore and Bobby Wilson; four granddaughters, Kristina Wilson, Stephanie Mace, Heather Satterfield and Jessica Richards; three great-granddaughters, Olivia Satterfield, Peyeten Satterfield and Emma Satterfield; and six great-grandsons, Jerry Lee "J.J." Jenkins Jr., Konner Pearcy, Kaden French, Aiden Richards, Raymond Givan and Rowan Richards.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Pastor Jonathan Carl officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday with an Order of Eastern Star service at 6 p.m. and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

