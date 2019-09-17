Lucas Hayden Carman

Service Information
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY
42748
(270)-358-4151
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
Burial
Following Services
Holly Grove Cemetery
Green County, KY
Obituary
Lucas Hayden Carman, 29, of Green County, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Survivors include his parents, Terry and Tammy Carman; his wife, Elizabeth Carman; and three children, Hayden Ann Marie Carman, Sawyer Latt Carman and Evelyn Michelle Carman.

The funeral is at 4 p.m. EDT Thursday, Sept. 19, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with burial in Holly Grove Cemetery in Green County.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m. EDT Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 18, 2019
