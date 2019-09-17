Lucas Hayden Carman, 29, of Green County, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Survivors include his parents, Terry and Tammy Carman; his wife, Elizabeth Carman; and three children, Hayden Ann Marie Carman, Sawyer Latt Carman and Evelyn Michelle Carman.
The funeral is at 4 p.m. EDT Thursday, Sept. 19, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with burial in Holly Grove Cemetery in Green County.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. EDT Thursday at the funeral home.
