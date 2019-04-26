Lucille Jones Hines, 97, of Hodgenville, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home.
She was born in LaRue County to John E. Jones and Lettie Harp Jones and was an elementary school teacher for 40 years, teaching in Hardin County, Elizabethtown City and Jefferson County school systems.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hobart Hines; two sisters, Mildred Omer and Roberta Jones; and a brother, Earl Jones.
Survivors include a son, Bob (Mary Ann) Hines, and a grandson, Brian Hines, all of Elizabethtown; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen by the family.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 27, 2019