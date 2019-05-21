Lucille Ramsey Miller, 95, of Bowling Green, entered into rest Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.



Lucille was a native of Bowling Green and was born Jan. 3, 1924. Lucille was a homemaker and a member of Hillvue Heights Church. She was a gifted musician and touched many lives with her music. She loved the Lord and loved her family. She lived an amazing life and lived life like it should be lived.



She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Carl L. Miller, in September 1990; her parents, Lee and Pearl King Ramsey; a sister, Louisa Cook; and four brothers Taft, Nolan, Paul and Thomas Ramsey.



Survivors include a son, Gary Lee Miller (Denise) of Hodgenville; two precious grandsons, Gregory Miller (Mijee) of Daegu, South Korea, and Jeffrey Miller (Jennifer) of Elizabethtown; four wonderful great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Ethan, Allison and Brylee Miller; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. CDT Friday, May 24, at J.C. Kirby and Son, Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green. Burial follows in Fairview Cemetery No. 2.



Visitation is from noon CDT until time of service Friday at the funeral home.