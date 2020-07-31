1/
Lucius Stanley Herron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucius Stanley Herron, 72, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his residence.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Linda Herron; two daughters, Daphne Williams (Michael) and Marsha Isip (Victor); three sons, Micah Elisha, Jadon Obadiah and James Quincy; a sister, Ann Herron; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. CDT Tuesday, Aug. 4, at M.J. Edwards Funeral Home, 1165 Airways, Memphis, Tennessee, with Brother Chris Turner eulogist. Interment follows at 1 p.m. CDT in Memphis National Cemetery.

Family visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. CDT Tuesday at the funeral home.

Hellum Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 31 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved