Lucius Stanley Herron, 72, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his residence.



Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Linda Herron; two daughters, Daphne Williams (Michael) and Marsha Isip (Victor); three sons, Micah Elisha, Jadon Obadiah and James Quincy; a sister, Ann Herron; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. CDT Tuesday, Aug. 4, at M.J. Edwards Funeral Home, 1165 Airways, Memphis, Tennessee, with Brother Chris Turner eulogist. Interment follows at 1 p.m. CDT in Memphis National Cemetery.



Family visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. CDT Tuesday at the funeral home.



Hellum Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



