Lucy Thomas Board Shacklett, 90, of Brandenburg, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Brandenburg Nursing and Rehab.
Survivors include four children, James Shacklett, Jack Shacklett, Jerry Shacklett and John Shacklett; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. EDT Monday, April 15, at Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg. Burial follows in Evans Landing Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. EDT Sunday and continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the , 1640 Lyndon Farm Court No. 104, Louisville, KY 40223 or to Rineyville Baptist Church, 5629 Rineyville Road, Rineyville, KY 40162.
BRUINGTON-JENKINS-STURGEON FUNERAL HOME - BRANDENBURG
198 LAWRENCE STREET
Brandenburg, KY 40108
(270) 422-2115
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 10, 2019