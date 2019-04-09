Lucy Thomas (Board) Shacklett

Obituary

Lucy Thomas Board Shacklett, 90, of Brandenburg, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Brandenburg Nursing and Rehab.

Survivors include four children, James Shacklett, Jack Shacklett, Jerry Shacklett and John Shacklett; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. EDT Monday, April 15, at Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg. Burial follows in Evans Landing Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. EDT Sunday and continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT Monday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the , 1640 Lyndon Farm Court No. 104, Louisville, KY 40223 or to Rineyville Baptist Church, 5629 Rineyville Road, Rineyville, KY 40162.
Funeral Home
BRUINGTON-JENKINS-STURGEON FUNERAL HOME - BRANDENBURG
198 LAWRENCE STREET
Brandenburg, KY 40108
(270) 422-2115
Funeral Home Details
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 10, 2019
