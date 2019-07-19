Luella "Lue" G. Miller, 94, of Radcliff, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David A. Miller; and a son, Michael C. Miller.
She is survived by a son, David D. Miller of Smyrna, Tennessee; a daughter-in-law, Estelle C. Miller; three granddaughters, Cassandra Miller, Llana Jones and Kaija Villagran; a brother, Duane Goettsch; and a sister, Viola Wilkison.
The funeral is at noon Thursday, July 25, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with Pastor David Tannahill officiating. Burial is in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Hosparus of Central Kentucky, 105 Diecks Drive, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 or Hosparus.org
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 20, 2019