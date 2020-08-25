1/1
Lura Ella Garner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lura Ella Garner, 73, of Rineyville, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Brandenburg Nursing and Rehab.

She was a native of Hardin County, a member of Valley Creek Baptist Church and retired from Hardin Memorial Hospital where she was a unit secretary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William C. Parrett and Julia Mae Clifford Parrett; a grandson, Larry Garner Jr.; and her siblings, Jim Bob Parrett, Leroy Parrett, Tommy Parrett, Ruth Pollock, Hazel Helm and Shirley Williams.

She is survived by her companion of 35 years, Charles Ray of Rineyville; two sons, Larry Ray (Mary) Garner of Hardinsburg and Keith Allen (Rebecca) Garner of Rineyville; Charlie's children, Mark Ray, Chris Ray, Annetta Conder and Chrystal Ray; two brothers, Billy (Bertha) Parrett and Benny (Patty) Parrett, all of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Ethel Thomas of Elizabethtown and Judy (Jim) Harlan of Shepherdsville; five grandchildren, Lily-Kate Garner, Lucas Garner, Andrew Jacobson, Kristopher Garner and Joey Jacobson; and three great-grandchildren, Jacy Garner, Abigail Garner and Eli Garner.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed atbrownfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved