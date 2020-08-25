Lura Ella Garner, 73, of Rineyville, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Brandenburg Nursing and Rehab.
She was a native of Hardin County, a member of Valley Creek Baptist Church and retired from Hardin Memorial Hospital where she was a unit secretary.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William C. Parrett and Julia Mae Clifford Parrett; a grandson, Larry Garner Jr.; and her siblings, Jim Bob Parrett, Leroy Parrett, Tommy Parrett, Ruth Pollock, Hazel Helm and Shirley Williams.
She is survived by her companion of 35 years, Charles Ray of Rineyville; two sons, Larry Ray (Mary) Garner of Hardinsburg and Keith Allen (Rebecca) Garner of Rineyville; Charlie's children, Mark Ray, Chris Ray, Annetta Conder and Chrystal Ray; two brothers, Billy (Bertha) Parrett and Benny (Patty) Parrett, all of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Ethel Thomas of Elizabethtown and Judy (Jim) Harlan of Shepherdsville; five grandchildren, Lily-Kate Garner, Lucas Garner, Andrew Jacobson, Kristopher Garner and Joey Jacobson; and three great-grandchildren, Jacy Garner, Abigail Garner and Eli Garner.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed atbrownfuneral.com.