Luralee Dutschke, 62, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
She exited this world the way she lived, surrounded by love, light, laughter and her closest friends and family.
She was born April 20, 1957, the daughter of Kenneth and Ann Logan Dutschke.
She is survived her daughter and son-in-law, Leslie Christian and Arnaud Pailler; her grandson, Oliver Christian Pailler; and her siblings, Leslie Florkowski, Frances Rodriguez and Kenneth Logan Dutschke.
A celebration of life ceremony was conducted Monday at the Teal Door in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 10, 2019