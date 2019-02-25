Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luther Preston Mitchell and Barbara Mitchell. View Sign





They were married for more than 65 years.



Luther was a retired chief warrant officer for the U.S. States Army, having served in the Korean War and Vietnam War. Barbara was a homemaker.



They are both survived by two sons, Harlan (Sue) Mitchell of Elizabethtown and Kenneth Mitchell of North Garden, Virginia; a daughter, Linda (Che) Gonzalez of Radcliff; three grandchildren, Christopher (Susan) Mitchell, Carolyn (Sean) Alemi and Elizabeth (William) Colglazier; four great-grandchildren, Hunter Mitchell, Taylor Mitchell, Clark Colglazier and Caroline Colglazier; and a great-great-grandchild, Elizabeth Morgan.



Luther is survived by a sister, Sally Billips of Chesapeake, Virginia; and Barbara is survived by a sister, Lottie (Harlan) Funkhouser of Elizabethtown.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Herb Williams officiating. Burial is at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.

208 West Water Street

Hodgenville , KY 42748

Funeral Home Details

