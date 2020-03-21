Mrs. Lyda Erma Mitchell Barnett, 85, of Radcliff, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Signature HealthCARE of North Hardin in Radcliff.
Mrs. Barnett was a native of Greensburg and the daughter of the late Leonard and Liza Mitchell. She was a member of Zion Grove Baptist Church where she was a Missionary and served on the Usher Board.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Barnett in 2016; a daughter, Raynetta Cleaver; two brothers Thurman Mitchell and Ray Mitchell; and a granddaughter, Vickie Nuss.
Survivors include two sons, George Douglas Barnett of Rineyville and David Allen Barnett of Radcliff; two daughters, Georgia Mills (Jackie) of Ekron, and Linda Hayes (Clarence) of Radcliff; a sister, Margaret Johnson of Louisville; a brother, Paul Mitchell of Greensburg; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at noon Tuesday, March 24, at Zion Grove Baptist Church in Ekron with the Rev. Glenn Gordon officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2020