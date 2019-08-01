Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lydia Ann Carlisle. View Sign Service Information McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home 111 Bardstown Road Mount Washington , KY 40047 (502)-538-4228 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Lydia Ann Carlisle, 86, went to Heaven to be with Jesus on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.



Lydia was born to her Italian parents April 24, 1933, in Gardner, Massachusetts. She was raised by a family friend lovingly known as Aunt Penny and Ms. King.



Lydia enjoyed puzzles, board games, watching television, bingo, horses and spending quality time with her family and her cats. She loved reading or doing a crossword puzzle in her rocking chair. Lydia would spend hours on her laptop listening to gospel songs and playing games. She was proud of her spaghetti sauce, a family favorite. She will be remembered for her gentle spirit, loving kindness, selfless desire to please others and her lifelong commitment to her family and God.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Del Carlisle; her parents; three brothers and two sisters.



Left to cherish her many wonderful memories are two daughters, Brenda Dockins and Amy Lesniewski; a son, Scott (Bridget) Carlisle; six granddaughters, Briana (Zach) Kline, Kierra (Kevin) Lewis, Pamela (Nevin) Bowden, Miranda Arboleda, Victoria Carlisle and Peyton Goodman; a grandson, Daniel Lesniewski; and four cherished great-grandchildren.



A memorial visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 with a celebration of life service to follow at New Hope Community Church, 34 Dee Street, Elizabethtown.



Expressions of sympathy and in remembrance of Lydia and her beloved cats Max, Taylor and other furry grandchildren, please make donations to Animal Refuge Center, P.O. Box 400, Vine Grove, Kentucky 40175.



